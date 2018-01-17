Tesco delays cuts to Clubcard Rewards until 10 June

Find out here

Following the backlash from customers for downgrading the value of rewards — Clubcard points — supermarket Tesco has announced today that it is delaying the cut to its Clubcard rewards until 10 June.

Earlier this week, the supermarket had announced that the value of its reward vouchers was changing immediately to make things more ‘straightforward’ for customers.

However, this move had evoked an angry response on social media as the new changes meant that vouchers worth four times their face value were cut to three times their value.

Shoppers collect points for money spent with the supermarket and these become vouchers, which can be used for things such as days out or restaurant meals.