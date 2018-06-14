Terrorism-related arrests in UK hit record high

Here are the figures

UK police made record 441 terror-related arrests last year - the highest number since records began.

The number of arrests under terrorism laws rose by 17 per cent in the year ending March 31, 2018. The arrests included 23 arrests in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing, 21 over the London Bridge incident, seven over Parsons Green, and one in connection to the Finsbury Park attack.

The report published by the Home Office today adds: ‘As in previous years, and similar to other types of crime, the vast majority of those arrested for terrorism-related activity were males.

‘However, 56 of the 441 arrests were females (13%), the highest number arrested in a financial year since the data collection began, and the highest proportion since the year ending March 2016. Since September 2001, when the collection began, females have accounted for 9% of arrests.’

