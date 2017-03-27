Terrorism fear hits numbers at London attractions

Everything you need to know

Visitor numbers to some of London’s top attractions declined last year due to fears of terrorist attacks.

This comes just days after an attacker drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, he killed four people and injured more than 50.

Tourists were held in the London Eye as many areas were put into lockdown.

According to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva), one million fewer people visited The British Museum, the Natural History Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2016.

Overall tourist attractions across the capital only saw a 0.1 per cent increase.

Bernard Donoghue, director of Alva, said: “There were some security fears about central London and city centre attractions, both on the part of overseas visitors and also UK domestic families.”

“We did see a displacement out of central London for some people going to visitor attractions.”

“Whilst there were some terrorism attacks on mainland continental Europe, there was also some concern among overseas visitors that London might be next.”

