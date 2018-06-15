Tensions peak: China vows response to Trump tariff plan

New tariffs planned on $50bn worth of Chinese imports

China has vowed to strike back if the US hurts its interests, amid reports that the US president Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on about $50bn worth of Chinese imports.

“If the United States takes unilateral, protectionist measures, harming China’s interests, we will quickly react and take necessary steps to resolutely protect our fair, legitimate rights,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media today.

Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50bn of Chinese goods on Friday. The list will contain 800 product categories, down from 1,300 previously.

Trump has made up his mind to impose “pretty significant” tariffs on Chinese goods, another administration official said yesterday.

It remained unclear when Trump would impose the tariffs, if he decides to do so.

