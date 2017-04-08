Temperatures to hit 24c this weekend across London

What a scorcher

This weekend is set to be a scorcher with temperatures reaching as high as 24c.

Emma Boorman a forecaster and the Met Office said: “It’s going to be a pretty glorious weekend.

“There were a few patches of fog on Saturday morning, but that has cleared and we will see unbroken sunshine throughout the day.”

“Temperatures in the capital are to reach 21C [on Saturday], and another very warm day on Sunday, with pleasant sunshine and top temperatures of 24C.”