Temperatures set to plummet across the UK

Feeling the cold?

Freezing temperatures will continue to hit parts of the country this week.

The Met office said South Farnborough, Hampshire recorded a low of -8.7C (17.4F) on Friday night whilst parts of England saw lows between -5C (23F) and -7C (19.4F).

Fog caused chaos to travel on Monday with flights being cancelled at Heathrow, the weather is set to continue into Tuesday.

Southern parts of England and Wales will see the worst of the frosty conditions, particularly in west and north London.

Piers Corbyn, forecaster for WeatherAction, said: “It is going to get colder this month with a further threat of major blizzards and another spell of dangerous, icy weather.”

“Winds will be northerly and could be stormy at times, gales could touch hurricane-force further out to sea.”