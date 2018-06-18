Taxes will hike 'a bit' to fund NHS, confirms PM

In her speech today

Theresa May has today confirmed that taxpayers will have to pay “a bit more” to help fund a £20bn boost to the NHS, but also assured that this would be done in a “fair and balanced” way.

May has pledged to increase funding for the cash-strapped NHS by £20bn by 2023-24.

“There will be those payments that we’ll be making over a period of time to as part of our withdrawal from the EU but there will still be more money coming back from the EU, and our priority for that is the NHS,” May said in a conference today.