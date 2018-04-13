Tate & Lyle’s Gerry Murphy is Burberry 's new chairman

Shares jumped 1.4 per cent

Shares in British fashion house Burberry jumped 1.4 per cent today amid reports that it has appointed Gerry Murphy, currently chairman of Tate & Lyle, as its new chairman.

Murphy will take up the role after Burberry’s annual shareholder meeting on July 12. He will replace Sir John Peace, who is to step down after 16 years in the post.

“Burberry is a unique British brand that I have admired for a long time and I am looking forward to working with Marco Gobbetti and the Board to guide the company through its next phase of growth,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy has also served as CEO of Kingfisher and Greencore Group, as well as a non-executive director at companies including British American Tobacco , Merlin Entertainments and Reckitt Benckiser.