Take a look at these fun facts about Burns Night

Will you celebrate tonight?

Burns Night is celebrated in Scotland but do you know these fun facts?

1. Burns Night is usually celebrated on or around the 25 January, it commemorates the life of poet Robert Burns.

2. He wrote hundreds of different works, poems and songs as well as letters.

3. Many types of food are associated with Burns Night such as Haggis, cock-a-leekie soup (chicken and leek soup), neeps (mashed potatoes). Whisky is the traditional drink.

4. The Scottish flag is usually displayed at Burns Night celebrations.

5. Robert Burns best-known work is probably “Auld Lang Syne” which is sung at New Year’s Eve celebrations across Scotland and some parts of the UK.

6. Burns fathered at least 12 different children to four different women.

7. It’s a night for poems, bagpipes and a celebration of all things traditionally Scottish.