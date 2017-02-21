Sutton goalkeeper Wayne Shaw under investigation over pie eating stunt

Everything you need to know…

Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw is in the middle of an investigation opened up by the Football Association and the Gambling Commission.

It comes after Shaw was caught eating a pie on television during the FA cup fifth round tie against Arsenal on Monday night.

A British newspaper’s betting company which sponsored Sutton United for the game, had 8-1 odds that Shaw would eat a pit during the match.

After Sutton, had used all their substitutions, it was likely Shaw would not appear in the match. He decided to eat a pie whilst sitting on the bench.

The footage of Shaw eating was broadcast by the BBC.

After the game, Shaw told reporters: “I thought I would give them (the betting company) a bit of banter and let’s do it,”

Richard Watson who is the Gambling Commission enforcement and intelligence director said the matter was now being investigated.

Watson said: “Integrity in sport is not a joke and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened,”

“As part of that we’ll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity.”

In a statement the FA said: “We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of The FA rules relating to betting.”