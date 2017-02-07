Suicide bomber kills at least 20 at Kabul court

The latest on the news…

Officials have said at least 20 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul.

A total of 45 people have been injured but this number is expected to rise.

Reports have said the bomber struck a car park within the court compound, the wounded are currently being taken to hospitals.

There has been no immediate claim for the attack, but there has been a number of bombing by the Taliban and other militants in recent months.

The attack comes just hours after a senior district official in the western Farah province was killed in a bombing which was claimed by the Taliban.

Officials have said the suicide bomber was targeting court employees as they left the building to go home.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said he was on foot and detonated a suicide vest.

A witness told the AFP News Agency: “My father and I were exiting through the parking lot when a huge blast hit us,”

“My father is dead now. How will I live without him?”

The force that came from the explosion is said to have shaken nearby buildings, it broke windows and sent debris flying.

President Ashraf Ghani, spoke of the bombing and said it was a “crime against humanity and an unforgiveable act”.