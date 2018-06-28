Struggling DIY chain to axe 300 jobs

Find out here

Struggling DIY chain Homebase is cutting 300 jobs at its Milton Keynes support centre.

Homebase, which was bought by Hilco for £1 in May, said roughly a third of head office staff in Milton Keynes would leave by November.

The group stated: “The changes reflect the need to align the store support centre with the operational and strategic changes that are being implemented.These necessary changes will ensure that Homebase is better prepared to meet the demands of the UK’s challenging retail environment.

“The store support centre had served both Homebase and Bunnings brands prior to Wesfarmers’ sale of the business. With the withdrawal of the Bunnings brand it was necessary to realign the team to best serve a single, independent brand.”