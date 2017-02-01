Strong winds are set to hit London as stormy weather makes its way to the UK

The latest on the weather…

London is expected to be hit by strong winds as forecasters issue a severe weather alert for commuter towns in the south of the city.

Some parts of the south east could see winds of up to 70mph, coastal areas could see the worst of the weather with 80mph winds.

Stormy weather is set to reach the UK by Friday.

Met Office weather experts told the Standard that the capital could certainly see some “unsettled weather”.

The strong winds could well cause flooding, bring down trees and could damage buildings.

The gales are set to last until midnight on Friday, however forecasters have said more updates will be made available in the next few days.

The Met Office said: “At the moment, there remains a lot of uncertainty over the locations most likely to be affected and the timing.”

“A national severe weather warning for wind has been issued for Friday but at this stage, because of the uncertainty around the level of impact it could bring, the storm has not been named.”