Stormy Daniels row: Here's how Trump mocked the suspect's sketch
‘A total con job’
President Donald Trump has said that a porn actress is pulling “a total con job” by promoting an artist’s sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years ago.
On Tuesday, porn actress Stormy Daniels (and her attorney) had released a sketch of a man who had allegedly threatened her in 2011. The sketch depicts a white male in his 30s or 40s and carries a description of him as “lean but fit.”
But Trump has denied the existence of a man portrayed in the sketch by tweeting:
A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Meanwhile, Daniels’ lawyer shot back on Twitter saying it uncovered “EXISTING documents an d recordings showing con job after con job pulled on REAL people and very REAL American citizens (who didn’t know it).”