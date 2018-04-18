Stormy Daniels row: Here's how Trump mocked the suspect's sketch

‘A total con job’

President Donald Trump has said that a porn actress is pulling “a total con job” by promoting an artist’s sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years ago.

On Tuesday, porn actress Stormy Daniels (and her attorney) had released a sketch of a man who had allegedly threatened her in 2011. The sketch depicts a white male in his 30s or 40s and carries a description of him as “lean but fit.”

But Trump has denied the existence of a man portrayed in the sketch by tweeting:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Daniels’ lawyer shot back on Twitter saying it uncovered “EXISTING documents an d recordings showing con job after con job pulled on REAL people and very REAL American citizens (who didn’t know it).”