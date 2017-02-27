Storm Ewan to batter London this week

Forget Storm Doris…

Storm Ewan is set to hit the capital today leading to hail and thundery showers.

The Met Office said strong winds and icy conditions are expected during the early part of the week.

Last week Storm Doris battered London causing disruption and damaging buildings around the capital.

Martin Bowles, meteorologist at the Met office, said: “It could well be thundery on Monday in London with heavy showers, as an unstable air mass passes through.”

He added: “London will see a cool start to spring, with the potential for some frosts overnight in London’s leafy suburbs.

“But on Thursday it will get warmer and feel more spring like.”