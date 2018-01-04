Storm Eleanor to bring freezing temperatures across Britain

Brrrr

A fresh warning of winds has been issued for majority of England and Wales today as Met warned that further disruption can be caused by storm Eleanor.

The storm can once again hit the country with further 100mph winds, plunging tens of thousands of homes into darkness and causing transport chaos.

The Environment Agency put in place 19 flood warnings and 131 flood alerts across England.

‘The strongest winds will affect southwest England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon,’ the Met Office said.

‘Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.’

Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon further told media: ‘It is going to feel very different by the weekend with a harsh frost and temperatures in exposed northern regions dropping to -10C (14F) or below.’

‘We expect to see overnight temperatures widely of freezing or just below. On Sunday, with very chilly winds, it could feel close to freezing during the day in London.’