Storm Doris brings winds of 87mph to the UK

The storm is bringing disruption to the country

Storm Doris hits the UK and is bringing with it winds of 87mph.

Amber warnings have been put in place by the Met Office in some areas of the UK, this includes northern England, East Anglia, north Wales and the Midlands. Snow could be expected to hit in Scotland.

The 87mph winds were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on the Galway coast. West Wales also saw heavy winds of 72mph in the early hours of the morning.

Travel disruption is expected to hit the major networks such as road, train and ferry.

The strong winds are also expected to bring many flight delays as well as cancellations.

Aer Lingus has cancelled almost all its flights between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

Heathrow is also being hit by the disruption, the airport has a 10 per cent reduction in its flight schedule. Passengers are being advised to check their flight status online as a total of 39 departures and 38 arrivals have been flagged as cancelled, this is according to the airports website.

A spokeswoman said: “With Heathrow operating at more than 99 per cent capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights and as a result some passengers travelling may experience disruption to their journeys.”

Train services will also be disrupted due to the poor weather conditions and Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit.