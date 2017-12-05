Storm Caroline to hit Britain this week, expect high winds and snow

Gear up as third storm of the season passes through

According to weather forecast, Storm Caroline is expected to hit Scotland this Thursday, with forecast winds of up to 80mph (130kph) along withsevere weather warning for northern Scotland.

A yellow snow and ice warning is already in place for Friday for Scotland, Northern Ireland, western England and Wales. Snow and falling temperatures were forecast to affect the west of the country then.

The Met Office warned that the conditions could disrupt travel. It said: “Storm Caroline is expected to bring a spell of very windy weather to northern Scotland on Thursday. Gusts of 60-70mph are expected quite widely, with gusts to 80mph possible near north-facing mainland coasts and across the isles.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.”

A Met Office spokeswoman, Nicola Maxey, said: “Winds will pick up across the rest of the country so it will be a blustery day for many areas.”

Forecasters also said that areas outside the warning zone are also likely to experience windy conditions on Thursday. As the storm moved away from the UK and towards Scandinavia on Friday it would be followed by cold air.

The two previous named storms were Aileen in September and Brian in October.

