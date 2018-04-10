Spy row latest: Yulia Skripal taken to a secure location after being discharged
Was discharged from a British hospital last evening
Over a month after being poisoned with a nerve agent along with her father Sergei Skripal, Yulia has now been discharged from a British hospital and taken to a secure location, the BBC reported today.
The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench on March 4 in Salisbury and had been in a critical condition for weeks after that.
Her father remains in hospital but his condition is “improving rapidly”.
The UK government has blamed Russia’s military-grade nerve agent for the attack on the Skripals. Moscow, however, has denied any involvement in the incident.