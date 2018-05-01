Spy row latest: No suspects yet in Skripals nerve agent attack

Also security increased for other defectors

Police and intelligence agencies have failed so far to identify the individual or individuals who carried out the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, the UK’s national security adviser has today disclosed.

Sir Mark Sedwill also told MPs that he is stepping up protection for other defectors who might also be at risk. “The police who are responsible for protective security and the various agencies alongside them are reviewing the security of all people who might be vulnerable,” he told the Defence Committee.

Sedwill coordinates the work of the MI6, MI5, the surveillance agency GCHQ and others.

Asked by an MP if he knew the individuals responsible, he replied curtly: “Not yet.”

Sergei Skripal is still in hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury last month.