Spy poisoning: Russia now wants UK to prove they didn’t poison Skripal

In the absence of proof, they will treat it as part of a “massive political provocation”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has today demanded that London prove that British intelligence services did not poison Sergei Skripal, saying in the absence of proof it will consider the case a murder attempt on Russian citizens as part of a “massive political provocation”.

Former Russian spy Skripal had been granted refuge in the UK in 2010 under a “spy swap” but was found unconscious with his 33-year daughter outside a shopping centre in Salisbury on March 4. They both remain in serious condition.

“An analysis of all the circumstances … leads us to think of the possible involvement in it (the poisoning) of the British intelligence services,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“If convincing evidence to the contrary is not presented to the Russian side we will consider that we are dealing with an attempt on the lives of our citizens as a result of a massive political provocation.”

Britain alleges Russia was to blame, but Moscow says it had no involvement.