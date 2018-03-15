Spy attack: PM visits Salisbury, Defence Secretary tells Russia to 'shut up'

US administration also unveils new sanctions on Russia

Hitting back at Russia over the ‘brazen’ nerve agent attack on a former spy in the UK, Britain’s defence secretary Gavin Williamson said today that Russia should shut up and go away.

Williamson said: “What we will do, we will look at how Russia responds to what we have done. It is absolutely atrocious and outrageous what Russia did in Salisbury. We have responded to that. Frankly, Russia should go away and should shut up.

“But if they do respond to the action we have taken, we will consider it carefully and we will look at our options but it would be wrong to prejudge their response.”

Meanwhile, PM Theresa May visited the attack place at Salisbury today. May’s spokesman confirmed that she met with police officer Nick Bailey, who was exposed to the nerve agent, in the hospital.

The statement, issued by Downing Street, said: “The United Kingdom briefed thoroughly its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack. We share the UK assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia’s failure to address the legitimate request by the UK government further underlines its responsibility.

“We call on Russia to address all questions related to the attack in Salisbury.”

So far, Russia has denied it has anything to do the Salisbury poisoning.

Meanwhile, the US administration has now leveled new sanctions on five institutions and 19 individuals tied to Russia’s government, over the 2016 US election interference and the recent nerve gas attack in Salisbury.