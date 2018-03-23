Spring's on hold: Weatherman warns of heavy rain and Arctic chill ahead

Expect chilly Easter

There is a the big swirl of cloud lurking to the southwest, which will bring rain into many southern areas of the UK later, according to the latest weather forecasts.

There’s a great chance of snow and frost over parts of the North East and into the North over the Easter holidays.

Last night’s rain bearing cloud is now clearing out into the North Sea, leaving plenty of #sunshine across the UK. Notice the big swirl of cloud ☁️lurking to the southwest though. This will bring rain into many southern areas later pic.twitter.com/GizIAKTm9n — Met Office (@metoffice) March 23, 2018

Northern part of the UK willl be battered with up to 40mm of rain, followed by arctic temperatures, plummeting as low as -4C. Some reports even suggest that the cold weather could continue until May!

A Met Office spokesperson said that the mild temperatures would drop in the coming days with areas of low pressure bringing on heavy showers into the new week.