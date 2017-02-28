Sousse beach terror attack: Coroner criticises Tunisia police response

The latest on the news…

A coroner has concluded that the police response to the Tunisia terror attack where 30 Britons were killed was at best “shambolic” and at worst “cowardly”.

A total of 38 people were killed when an Islamist gunman opened fire at a hotel in Sousse on the 26 June 2015.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said the gunman was intent on killing as many as he could.

He said, the police response should have been effective.

Judge Loraine-Smith said he has not been able to find a direct link between the response of the armed officers and the deaths.

Families wanted to see the coroner consider whether neglect played a part in their deaths, but this was ruled out.

It is understood that the families of 22 of the Britons killed are looking to take travel company TUI to civil court, to get compensation for the injuries and deaths which occurred.

Judge Loraine-Smith is expected to say that all 30 Britons were unlawfully killed.