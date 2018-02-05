Snow shower hits London, brrrace for 'coldest week of the winter'

Twitter flooded with videos and pictures

Londoners were greeted with a snow shower today morning. The Met has issued a weather warning for snow and ice in London and the South East,until 10am today, as this week is predicted to be the ‘coldest week of the winter’.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warnings for snow and ice is also in place for large parts of the country for the rest of the week.

The Met Office forecaster Craig Snell has said the first full week of February will likely be “one of our coldest weeeks of this winter so far”. He further told BBC: “It’s going to be a cold week. Plenty of dry weather around, but many places will probably see some snow at some point - for a lot of us not really amounting to much at all.”

Police have also warned drivers to take precaution on the M20 motorway in south-east England as temperatures could plummet as low as -7C (19.4F) in some parts of the UK.