Snow hits London with cold weather set to continue over the weekend

Wrap up warm over the coming days…

A cold start to Thursday morning saw snow fall in some parts of the capital, forecasters have also said the chilly weather is set to continue into the weekend.

Freezing temperatures will continue to hit the city, the weather could well bring more “wintry showers”.

From Thursday, right the way through to Sunday temperatures are expected to stay below 5C during the day, overnight temperature could hit below -1C.

Snow was reported in north and east London Thursday morning, temperatures are 5C below average for this time of year.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst, said: “There will be a cold north-easterly wind across London making it feel a lot colder.”

“It will be cloudy with a chance of sleet and snow and there could be a frost start to Friday as temperatures drop below freezing overnight.”

The weekend is also meant to see much of the cold weather as wind from Scandinavia hits London.