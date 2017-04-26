Snow, hail, sleet and rain fell in one day in London
Today has been freezing with temperatures as low as 3c in parts of the capital today.
Londoners took to social media and posted their pictures of snow falling in the capital Wednesday despite us being in the eve of May Bank holiday.
Snow on in london! pic.twitter.com/oCv3Hk0NAQ
Another person tweeted this video:
Did you get wet from the hail storm in #brentford? #Chiswick#hounslow#bbcweather#kewgardens#brentforddock#hailstorm#london#kew#hailpic.twitter.com/qZkGP1ItCI
Julia Chambers posted this picture on Twitter and said: “Snow in West London today.”
Snow in West London today! @London_W4 @lucindahawksley pic.twitter.com/cARCCvqelG
More rain is on its way according to the Met Office but, hopefully this bank holiday weekend should be warmer.
Meanwhile in Cumbria.
Pictures I captured this morning of a snow covered Martindale, Cumbria, a serene part of the county. #snow #uksnow @CumbriaWeather pic.twitter.com/Tr4dhFZYcV
