Snow, hail, sleet and rain fell in one day in London

Today has been freezing with temperatures as low as 3c in parts of the capital today.

Londoners took to social media and posted their pictures of snow falling in the capital Wednesday despite us being in the eve of May Bank holiday.

Snow on in london! pic.twitter.com/oCv3Hk0NAQ — stephen hellier (@Stevefindsfolk) April 26, 2017

Another person tweeted this video:

Julia Chambers posted this picture on Twitter and said: “Snow in West London today.”

More rain is on its way according to the Met Office but, hopefully this bank holiday weekend should be warmer.

