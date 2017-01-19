Smog alert issued in eight London boroughs

Are you in London today?

London has been put on “red” toxic air alert, many have been advised to take it easy for their health.

City Hall sent out warnings speaking of the “red” alert in seven different boroughs as well as the Square Mile.

Londoners received airText messages before 8am stating the following: “High air pollution forecast for Thursday. Consider spending less time outdoors, take medication. If unwell contact GP,”

Mayor Sadiq Khan raised the alarm after it was made known that a cloud of thick polluted air would make its way over from Germany.

The “red” alerts were issued for, Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith & Fulham, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth, the City, Kingston and Hounslow.

The “red” alerts basically mean pollution is so bad it hits between seven and nine out of ten.

A City of London Corporation spokesman said: “This recent spike in air pollution is a huge health problem for Londoners, especially for those that live, work in and visit the City.”

“We would also encourage all Londoners, pedestrians, cyclists, joggers and drivers to use our free City Air app when travelling in London today for lower pollution travel routes.”