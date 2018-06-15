Smart-meter penalty: This energy supplier to shell out £350,000

Find out here

EDF Energy has agreed to pay £350,000 for missing to install enough smart meters in customers’ houses last year— the first time an energy supplier has been penalised for missing such targets.

Jim Poole, the director of customer operations at EDF, said: “During 2017 we doubled our smart meter installation rates and employed more people to install smart meters.”

The energy supplier will pay £350,000 into Ofgem’s consumer redress fund. Ofgem also said it was “closely monitoring suppliers’ approach to the roll-out of smart meters and will hold suppliers to account if they do not meet their obligations”.