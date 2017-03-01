Sky broadband cuts out and leaves thousands of Londoners without internet

This is what happened…

Thousands across London were left without internet or phone access after Sky experienced an outage.

Sky apologised to its customers over the chaos, a break in a fibre cable on Tuesday afternoon had led to the internet going down for the service provider.

Several areas of London were affected but south London was hit the worst with properties in Balham, Battersea, Brixton, Clapham, Wandsworth, Tulse Hill, Tooting and Streatham all being affected from about 5pm.

Sky said engineers were sent to contend to the repair, the issue was resolved at around 1:30am on Wednesday morning.

Sky customers took to Twitter to complain about the problem.

One wrote on Twitter: “Dear all my fellow Sky internet users in south London. Looks like we will have to take up reading.”

Victoria Monk posted: “Sky internet down. Q router box showing a solid amber light for internet. Can you help? Have already tried self diagnostics.”