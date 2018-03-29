Skripals were poisoned from front door of their Salisbury home?

Police believe so

Russian former double agent Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal first came into contact with novichok — the military-grade nerve toxin — from the front door of their home in England, detectives believe.

Dean Haydon, the senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said: “At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door.

“We are therefore focusing much of our efforts in and around their address. Those living in the Skripals’ neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low.”

Meanwhile, Russia has denied the nerve agent to attack Skripals, while Moscow has said it suspects the British secret services are trying to frame Russia to stoke anti-Russian hysteria.