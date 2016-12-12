Six held in anti-terror raids across the country

Raids hit London, Derby and Burton

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after morning raids took place across the country.

Four men from Derby aged, 22, 27, 35 and 36, a 27-year-old man from Burton upon Trent and a 32-year-old woman from London were arrested on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

They are all currently being held in police custody.

The three force-strong investigation is searching six different properties in Derby, Burton and London.

The investigations are being led by the North East counter-terrorism unit and is being supported by local officers from Derbyshire, Staffordshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Local officers will also be patrolling the areas if anyone has any concerns about the incident.