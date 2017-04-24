Sir Elton John is recovering from ‘rare and potentially deadly’ infection

This is what happened

Sir Elton John has been admitted to hospital after becoming “violently ill” after catching a “rare and potentially deadly” infection whilst flying home from Chile.

His agent announced on Monday that Sir Elton had spent two night in intensive care and was released Saturday.

Sir Elton has had to cancel an entire string of concerts to include his upcoming concerts in Las Vegas in April and another show in California for 6 May.

His agent said in a statement: “Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully.”

“He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

Sir Elton said: I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them.

“I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Sir Elton’s songwriter agents, Murray Chalmers said in a statement: “During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection.”

“During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

“After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors’ advice.”

“Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly.”