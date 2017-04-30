Shot woman has been arrested by police

Anti-terror raid update

The woman who was shot by police Thursday during a counter-terrorism operation was discharged from hospital Sunday and arrested by police.

The 21-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police detectives have been given more time to question six other people who were also arrested Thursday during the raid.

Police had the house in Harlesden road under surveillance for some time before the raid took place Thursday.

#Willesden A woman has been shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation on Harlesden Road 4 people where arrested pic.twitter.com/XCmWNNsh41 — London 999 Feed (@999London) April 28, 2017

Saturday, it was revealed that Mohamed Amoudi who was also arrested at the house was known to the authorities. He was previously quizzed by authorities under suspicion of trying to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State.

Saturday the Metropolitan Police were authorised by the court to keep the terror suspects in jail until after the bank holiday.

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman along with a man and woman aged 28 and a woman aged 43 from Kent were all arrested. They were detained under the suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.