Shocking: Gender pay data reveals 78 per cent of UK firms pay men more

While 8 per cent claimed that they have no gender pay gap

As the April deadline to publish gender pay gap data passed at midnight yesterday, it has now emerged that almost eight in 10 large UK companies and public sector bodies pay men more than women.

Of the 10,015 companies with more than 250 staff which met the deadline, almost 80 per cent of them has reported that they pay men more than women, on average.

Of the remaining employers, 8 per cent stated that they have no gender pay gap and 14 per cent reported one in favour of women.

The government and the Equality and Human Rights Commission said they would not comment on the number of companies and public-sector bodies that were required to report their figures.

Meanwhile, among companies with 5,000 or more employees, these are the firms with the biggest pay gap:

Barclays Bank UK (pay gap 43.5%)

Lloyds (pay gap 42.7%)

Aberdeen Asset Management (pay gap 37%)

Standard Life Investment (pay gap 37%)

British Gas (pay gap 37%)