Shocking extent of injuries revealed at Coroner’s inquest over Westminster attack

Here’s what took place

Today the inquest opened at Westminster Coroner’s Court and was conducted by Dr Fiona Wilcox. The court today heard the full extent of the injuries sustained to the victims of last week’s terror attack.

Victims had suffered “extensive” bone fractures, bruises and cuts in what was a “deliberate” attempt to target innocent and vulnerable pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, the inquest was told.

Detective Superintendent, John Crossley who gave evidence said today that “in excess” of 35 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to “extensive bone fractures.”

“On Wednesday 22 March 2017 at approx 2.40pm a male drove a Hyundai motor vehicle, registration EK66 RWO, northbound over Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament.”

“The driver mounted the pavement twice in the an apparently deliberate attempt to target pedestrians, before mounting the pavement for a final time and crashing his vehicle into the east parliament gates of the Houses of Parliament.”

He added: “The male then exited the vehicle carrying two large knives and ran into the vehicle entrance gateway known as Carriage Gate at the northern perimeter fence of the Houses of Parliament.”

“The male attacked a police officer in the grounds with knives, causing grave wounds and killing the officer.

“The male was then shot and killed by other officers.”

“Two people in addition to the police officer and the attacker died at the scene; one other person was taken to hospital from the scene and died from his injuries.”

He also confirmed that one person still remains in a coma.

Det Supt Crossley further said: “Currently there are in excess of 1,500 potential witnesses, with accounts being taken from those who are deemed significant. This is currently in excess of 140.”

He had confirmed the name of the attacker as Khalid Masood from Birmingham aged 52.

The inquest went into details of each of the four that were killed:

Mr Rhodes was pronounced dead the following day from a head injury sustained during the attack.

Mr Cochran died on Westminster Bridge having sustained multiple injuries.

Ms Frade died on Westminster Bridge whilst suffering head and chest injuries.

PC Keith Palmer was stabbed in the chest and died at the scene.

Det Supt Crossley said that counter terrorism command was leading a “wide ranging inquiry” to which is looking into a “number of strands of investigation.”

Dr Wilcox adjourned the inquest today and ordered that a pre-inquest review to be provisionally held on 19 May at the Royal Court of Justice.

Dr Wilcox said to the families who were there “I wish you all well” and asked the families to pass on her condolences to those who were unable to attend.