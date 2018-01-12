‘Shithole countries' slur: UN condemns Donald Trump's 'racist' remark

Trump denies using the derogatory phrase

President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole countries” comment has drawn flak from the United Nations human rights office, which has labeled the comment as racist.

“These are shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States,” said Rupert Colville, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. “I’m sorry, but there’s no other word one can use but racist.”

“You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as ‘shitholes’ whose entire populations are not white and therefore not welcome,” Colville went on to say during a Geneva news briefing when asked about Trump’s reported comments.

Meanwhile, Trump denied today that he used the phrase “shithole countries” to describe Central American and African nations during talks with lawmakers the day before.

Haiti government has also said that it is “deeply shocked and outraged” by the President’s remark on migration.