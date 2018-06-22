Services hit after 'bomb scare' closes Charing Cross station

The man has now been detained

Charing Cross station has been evacuated after the British Transport Police (BTP) warned there was a man on the tracks ‘claiming to have a bomb’.

The man has now been detained and no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

According to eyewitneeses and tweets, there is still a heavy police presence at the scene this morning. All services from the station have been cancelled so far.

The northern line is currently closed and its twitter account said: “There is currently no southbound service from Camden Town to Kennington via Charing Cross, due to a customer incident.

“Northbound trains are also not calling at Charing Cross.”

British Transport Police also tweeted: