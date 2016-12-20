Security scare near London Liverpool Street

The area was cordoned off by police…

Punters were locked inside city bars and blocked anyone from entering Liverpool Street station after a suspicious vehicle sparked a security alert.

Bishopsgate between Wormwood Street and Shoreditch High Street was cordoned off by police at about 10:30pm on Monday evening after reports that a car had been abandoned on New Street.

The cordon was lifted at 11:45pm after it was given the all clear.

The lockdown came just hours after the suspected terror attack in central Berlin which killed 12 people.

A City police spokesman said: “There was a suspect vehicle which was checked out and the roads were reopened.”