Security in London steps up after Berlin terror attack

What security measures will be put in place?

Event organisers of London’s Winter Wonderland have “considered their security plans” following the recent terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Scotland Yard recently said on Tuesday that an attack on the capital is “highly likely” after a lorry drove into crowds of people at the popular German attraction.

As many as 49 people were injured during the incident and 12 people were killed.

Planners of the largest festive event in Hyde Park are currently in talks with Metropolitan Police over the fairs security plans, 2.6m people attended last year.

A spokesman said in a statement: “We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure public safety. In light of the events in Berlin we have considered our security plans with the Metropolitan Police and they continue to be robust and appropriate.”

New security measures during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace will take place on Wednesday.

Roads surrounding Buckingham Palace will be closed to vehicles between 10:45am and 12:30pm when the parade takes place, safety barriers will also be put up.

A spokesman stressed that security measures around the Palace had been planned for a while now but have since been brought forward due to the attack in Berlin.

Commander Simon Bray, responsible for security, said: “The Met undertakes a range of different activities including strengthening security and high-visibility policing as part of a counter-terrorist strategy, and it will continue to take whatever action it believes is necessary to protect and reassure the public.”