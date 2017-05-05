Security alert at Heathrow airport as flights were suspended
Here’s why
Flights were suspended at Terminal 3 Friday morning due to a suspicious item being found in luggage.
Thousands of passengers are facing long delays following the security alert.
This passenger posted this video on Twitter showing sniffer dogs on the plane:
Security alert at Heathrow, dogs and lots of armed police on the flight. Just been cleared for takeoff. #heathrowpic.twitter.com/QzuvoZNbLF
— Gordon Finlayson (@CloudFinlayson) May 5, 2017
Always worrying when armed police search the plane before take off #Heathrow#terminal3
— Charles Brunton (@charlesbrunton) May 5, 2017
Thousands of passengers are facing long delays following the security alert as you can see in this picture.
#HeathrowTerminal #security is completely at standstill. Long lines and nothing moving! pic.twitter.com/LiWJ3lBA7k
— Vid (@windowglazer) May 5, 2017
This traveller said on Twitter:
At #Heathrow and all of #security has been shut down. Ummmm…@HeathrowAirport ?
— ShannonEggleton (@ShannonEggleton) May 5, 2017
If you’re trying to fly out of @HeathrowAirporttoday, good luck to you. #Heathrowpic.twitter.com/KrMzh2gUKV
— ShannonEggleton (@ShannonEggleton) May 5, 2017
The Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at approximately 8am on Friday, 5 May to Heathrow Terminal 3, following a report of a suspicious item detected by an x-ray of luggage.”
“Officers are working with the airport authorities and enquiries continue.”
A spokeswoman for Heathrow airport said: “Departures were suspended for a short time from Terminal 3 due to a security issue.”
“We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected. The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount.”
This traveller said on Twitter:
#Heathrow T3 security incident now. Man allowed depart security area after bag selected for extra check. Sounds like incompetence
— Keith Tracey (@katracey1) May 5, 2017
Heathrow’s Aviation police said on Twitter:
#Heathrow#T3re-opening & working with @HeathrowAirport to return to normal. Sorry to those affected but safety & security is paramount
— Aviation Policing (@MPSHeathrow) May 5, 2017