Security alert at Heathrow airport as flights were suspended

Flights were suspended at Terminal 3 Friday morning due to a suspicious item being found in luggage.

Thousands of passengers are facing long delays following the security alert.

This passenger posted this video on Twitter showing sniffer dogs on the plane:

Security alert at Heathrow, dogs and lots of armed police on the flight. Just been cleared for takeoff. #heathrowpic.twitter.com/QzuvoZNbLF — Gordon Finlayson (@CloudFinlayson) May 5, 2017

Always worrying when armed police search the plane before take off #Heathrow#terminal3 — Charles Brunton (@charlesbrunton) May 5, 2017

Thousands of passengers are facing long delays following the security alert as you can see in this picture.

This traveller said on Twitter:

The Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at approximately 8am on Friday, 5 May to Heathrow Terminal 3, following a report of a suspicious item detected by an x-ray of luggage.”

“Officers are working with the airport authorities and enquiries continue.”

A spokeswoman for Heathrow airport said: “Departures were suspended for a short time from Terminal 3 due to a security issue.”

“We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected. The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is paramount.”

This traveller said on Twitter:

#Heathrow T3 security incident now. Man allowed depart security area after bag selected for extra check. Sounds like incompetence — Keith Tracey (@katracey1) May 5, 2017

