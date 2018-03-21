Screwfix-owner Kingfisher sees 'mixed' performance

Total sales rise 3.8 per cent to £11.7bn

Europe’s second largest home improvement group, Kingfisher, today reported a 1.3 per cent rise in annual profit as it made an underlying pretax profit of £797m in the year to January 31 this year.

Chief executive Véronique Laury said the performance had been “mixed” as the group saw a weak performance in France, offset by strong growth at Screwfix in Britain and in Poland.

“Solid growth at Screwfix and Poland” had beem “offset by continued weaker sales in France and some business disruption, principally reflecting product availability and clearance”, Laury said.

However, she warned that “next year will be another big year in our transformation plan”.

Total sales rose 3.8 per cent to £11.7bn.