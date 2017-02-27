Scotland Yard inspector and husband arrested in Rome over pizza bill

Here’s everything you need to know

A Scotland Yard inspector and his husband were arrested in Rome after the restaurant accused them of not paying their bill.

Inspector Jaiye Warwick-Saunders was chased down by waiters who then grabbed him whilst they waited for the police to arrive.

Police said that whilst the two men waited the men “brawled” with staff members.

Both he and his husband were accused of not paying a bill of €25 (£21), they had the meal at Le Scalette pizzeria which is near the Vatican.

The officer and his husband from Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, appeared in court and were charged with theft and resisting arrest.

The owner of the pizzeria said the men “weren’t even drunk”. He told The Sun: “I couldn’t believe one turned out to be a senior police officer from London,”

Rome police spoke of the incident and said: “Two British diners refused to pay and then became involved in a brawl with the owner and waiting staff.”