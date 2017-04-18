Scotland Yard chief pledges to modernise the Met

This is what Cressida Dick said

The new Scotland Year chief, Cressida Dick has pledged to modernise the Met. She wants to see more digital policing to help put more people in touch with local officers.

She has also promised a more open police force with plans to increase the number of ways the public can report a crime, police officers will be given more technology to help investigate offences.

During her first interview, Dick told the Standard: “I want to see traditional placing with a modern flavour.

“I am completely committed to local, visible policing, but we have to modernise.

“There are such opportunities for people to interact with police through the digital sphere that we have not achieved yet.”

She also added: “We are having more online reporting and we have people filling forms remotely. I think it opens up a whole new way of interacting with us.”