Salisbury poisoning: UK wants 'proportionate' response to Russia

Britain is looking for a “proportionate way” to respond to the threat posed by Russia, a spokesman for PM Theresa May said today, after a retired Russian army official warned that the world is on the brink of “the last war in the history of mankind”.

“We need to respond in a proportionate way to this aggressive behaviour from Russia and that’s what we’re doing,” the spokesman said when asked if there was a real risk of triggering a war.

Evgeny Buzhinsky, a retired lieutenant general, was quoted in today’s newspapers as saying the fallout of the attack could trigger “the last war in the history of mankind”.