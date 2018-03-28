Saga CFO has resigned to join this bookmaker

Find out here

Jonathan Hill, the Chief Financial Officer of Saga Plc, has resigned to join Irish bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair Plc.

Hill had joined the British insurance group for the over-50s in 2015 and will take up the new role in autumn.

“I am excited to be joining a business with great brands, differentiated products and substantial international scale. There are many opportunities to drive shareholder value and I look forward to being part of the team to deliver this,” Hill said.

“We’re delighted that Jonathan is joining us,” said Peter Jackson, Paddy Power Betfare CEO, adding: “He brings substantial strategic and operational finance experience in consumer businesses and I am confident he will make a significant contribution to Paddy Power Betfair’s future success.”

Saga said the search process for a successor to Hill will start immediately.