Sadiq Khan says new tall buildings must enhance London’s skyline

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has said new tall buildings must enhance the capitals skyline rather than hinder it.

He said residential tower blocks should be built to help tackle London’s housing crisis, rather than just providing investment opportunities to the wealthy.

Khan said skyscrapers and other tall buildings have a “role to play”.

A spokesman for Khan said: “The Mayor is the guardian of London’s skyline and is committed to ensuring new developments are of the highest possible design standard.”

“Without doubt, tall buildings have a role to play in London but they should only be built in suitable areas, contribute positively to the skyline and their locality and, if residential, should help ease the capital’s housing crisis.” The Mayor can call in planning applications for new tall buildings if the development would have significant impacts that are likely to affect more than one borough, would have a significant impact on the implementation of the London Plan, and there are sound planning reasons for intervention.”

