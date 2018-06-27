Saddleworth Moor inferno declared 'major incident', army on standby

Blaze continues to spread

More than 30 homes have been evacuated near Greater Manchester in northern England as firefighters battle a blaze which has been raging since Sunday night across the hills of Saddleworth Moor.

The Army is on standby as the fire has been described as the “biggest blaze in living memory” and has moved within 200 feet from homes in certain areas.

Tameside Borough Council leader Brenda Warrington told media: “I’ve just been told that over 50 homes have been evacuated with about 150 people involved.”

Great Manchester Fire and Recue Service (GMFRS) also said that the blaze was spreading and said crews have recommenced “offensive firefighting” at first light.

This picture is unreal. Hard to believe this apocalyptic scene is in the UK #Saddleworth pic.twitter.com/AhW99kSdCh — Kerry McQueeney (@Kezekiel) June 27, 2018