Ryanair pilots to strike in run-up to Christmas

Ryanair passengers could face disruption during their Christmas travel as pilots and crew has announced industrial action in a bid to win union recognition and better conditions.

According to reports, aound half of Ryanair pilots based in Ireland are due to strike days before Christmas.Around 79 pilots based in Dublin will strike for one day on 20 December, while Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Italy plan to strike for four hours on 15 December.

Trade union, the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association, has announced that a majority of its 84 Ryanair-employed members backed industrial action in a secret ballot which took place this weekend.

Pilots based in Portugal and Germany have also planned industrial action. However, the German union has promised to avoid striking from 23-26 December.

Ryanair has said in a statement that said it would “not deal with or recognise” the German union “regardless of what action - if any - takes place”.