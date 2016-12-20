Russian Ambassador gunned down: here are five facts about the killer

Everything you need to know…

A Turkish police member, Mevlut Mert Aydintas shot dead Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov as he gave a speech on Monday.

- The 22-year-old was an Ankara riot police member

- Eight bullets are said to have been fired

- The gunman shouted about Aleppo and Syria after the attack

- People crouched in an exhibition room after the shooting, no one else was hurt.

- Mevlut Mert Aydintas was shot dead by police