Russian Ambassador gunned down: here are five facts about the killer
Everything you need to know…
A Turkish police member, Mevlut Mert Aydintas shot dead Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov as he gave a speech on Monday.
- The 22-year-old was an Ankara riot police member
- Eight bullets are said to have been fired
- The gunman shouted about Aleppo and Syria after the attack
- People crouched in an exhibition room after the shooting, no one else was hurt.
- Mevlut Mert Aydintas was shot dead by police